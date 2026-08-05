Beyoncé releases 'MORNING DEW (DONK)' remix pack featuring Jay-Z

Cover art for Beyoncé's 'Morning Dew (Donk)' (Parkwood Entertainment)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Beyoncé has released a "MORNING DEW (DONK)" remix pack.

The four-track collection features the original song and three new versions, two featuring her husband, Jay-Z.

Bey first released the song on July 4. She co-wrote the song — a revamped version of a demo track that had previously leaked online — with The-Dream, Darius Dixon and Pharrell, and co-produced it with Pharrell.

The release of "MORNING DEW (DONK)" kicked off the countdown to Beyoncé's birthday on Sept. 4, which will also mark the 20th anniversary of her album B'Day. She is paying tribute to the album with the upcoming release of a 20th anniversary edition.

"MORNING DEW (DONK)" marked her first new release since 2024's Cowboy Carter.

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