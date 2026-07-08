Brandy honored with 'Essence' Legend Award, key to Mississippi hometown

: Brandy performs onstage during 2026 'ESSENCE' Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Brandy is reflecting on receiving the Legend Award at the Essence Black Women in Music event over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, she opened up about reaching this stage in her life and career.

"Standing in this moment, I realize the greatest honor isn’t simply being recognized… it’s becoming the woman God always knew I could be," she wrote, alongside a video of her accepting the award. "Every season, the celebrated ones and the quiet ones, was preparing me to stand fully in my own light, rooted in faith instead of fear…purpose instead of proving."

Brandy said that she's grateful her daughter, Sy'Rai Smith, has been able to witness "what’s possible when you trust God" and "honor your heart." She added that she's thankful "that my parents know that everything I am is because of the love, faith, and foundation they gave me. Making them proud will always be one of my life’s greatest blessings."

Brandy also thanked Essence, writing, "To be celebrated by a community that has uplifted the beauty, brilliance, and divinity of Black women for generations is something I will carry with me forever."



"Here's to becoming. To purpose. To faith. And to the quiet miracles that shape us long before the world ever notices."

Brandy performed on the Essence stage Sunday before returning to her hometown of McComb, Mississippi. She was honored on Monday by the City of McComb, the Mississippi Legislature and Pike County, which awarded her a key to the city.

While accepting the key, she reflected on a valuable lesson that has served her throughout her career.

"McComb taught me something that the world would spend years trying to teach me," she said. "Slow down."

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