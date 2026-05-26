Bruno Mars shares live video of 'Risk It All'

Bruno Mars is giving fans a look at his current The Romantic tour.

He's released a live video performance of his single "Risk It All," which was filmed on tour. Since it's the first song in his set, the video shows the curtain rising to reveal Bruno standing alone onstage, with a huge sign reading "The Romantic" hanging above him. As he sings the song, a video animation of a stained glass window appears behind him.

After he hits a long note, he says, "Ladies and gentlemen, The Hooligans." The lights come up and another curtain opens to reveal his band and a full horn section, who join him for a bit. As the song ends, the lights go down again, the curtain closes and Bruno is standing alone onstage once again.

While Bruno didn't attend Monday's American Music Awards, he ended up winning three trophies: best male R&B artist, best R&B song for "I Just Might" and best R&B album for The Romantic. The tour continues Wednesday in Toronto, Canada.

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