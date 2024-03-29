Bryson Tiller unveils track list for upcoming self-titled album

Trapsoul/RCA Records

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

With a week left until the release of his self-titled debut album, Bryson Tiller has unveiled the track list. Shared to his Instagram Friday, the list boasts a total of 19 tracks, with features from Victoria Monét and Clara La San.

Monét appears on the song "Persuasion," while La San is featured on a song called "Random Access Memory [RAM]." Also on the list as a bonus track is his current single, "Whatever She Wants." All tracks were executive produced by Bryson and Charlie Heat.

Bryson's album arrives April 5. As he previously teased, it will show "people what I'm capable of as an artist." He told Complex he hopes it will be his last project in a while so he can focus his energy on his #1 passion, video games.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!