Car insurance rates in Florida

The auto insurance rates published in this guide are based on the results of research completed by Way.com's data team. Using a mix of public and internal data, we analyzed millions of rate averages across U.S. ZIP codes. These rates were publicly sourced from insurer filings and should be used for comparative purposes only.

- Travelers provides the cheapest liability coverage at $52 per month in Florida.

- Travelers offers the cheapest rates for full coverage insurance in Florida at $153 per month.

- At $177 per month, Gainesville is the cheapest city for car insurance in Florida.

Read on to learn more about car insurance price trends in Florida. More car insurance rate data is available in the original article at Way.com.

Cheapest liability insurance in Florida

For drivers looking to meet Florida minimum car insurance requirements, liability-only insurance is the most budget-friendly choice.

#1. Travelers: $52

#2. State Farm: $63

#3. Mercury: $72

#4. Nationwide: $80

#5. Farmers: $111

Cheap full coverage in Florida

Full coverage combines liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance, offering broader protection than liability coverage, which only covers damages or injuries you cause to others.

Cheapest full coverage insurance in Florida

#1. Travelers: $153

#2. Nationwide: $157

#3. State Farm: $174

#4. United Automobile Ins Group: $230

#5. Progressive: $240

Impact of traffic violations on Florida auto insurance rates

In Florida, your car insurance premiums can rise significantly due to traffic violations. The extent of the increase depends on factors such as the violation type, local regulations, and the insurer's policies. Minor offenses like speeding might cause a small increase, while more serious violations, such as DUIs, can lead to much higher rates. Additionally, the effect on premiums in Florida may differ from the national average due to regional risks and rules.

Here's a breakdown of average auto insurance rates in Florida after common driving violations.

- No violation: $307

- Not-at-fault accident: $332

- Failure to wear a seat belt: $347

- Speeding 6 - 10 MPH over limit: $355

- Speeding 21 - 25 MPH over limit: $385

- DUI: $465

- Reckless driving: $483

- Driving with a suspended license: $473

- Leaving scene of an accident/hit and run: $488

Car insurance rates across Florida's top cities

Your location impacts your car insurance rate. Busy cities mean higher costs due to traffic, while quieter towns often have lower premiums.

Cities with the cheapest average monthly premium in Florida

#1. Gainesville: $177

#2. Tallahassee: $186

#3. Santa Rosa Beach: $191

#4. DeFuniak Springs: $192

#5. Campbellton: $193

Cities with the most expensive average monthly premium in Florida

#1. Westview: $386

#2. Pinewood: $380

#3. Brownsville: $376

#3. Golden Glades: $376

#5. Egypt Lake-Leto: $375