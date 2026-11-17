Capital One Auto Navigator reports that car ownership significantly enhances financial stability, career opportunities, and healthcare access, highlighting its vital role in daily life.

Regular, dependable access to a car can mean much more for your quality of life than convenient daily transportation. People who are able to use a vehicle whenever they need tend to report more financial stability, better career advancement opportunities, and improved access to healthcare services, according to Capital One data.

A national survey of 2,831 U.S. adults conducted in July 2026 by Capital One looked at how physical mobility in the form of vehicle access can have an impact on overall well-being, finding that those with the most consistent access to a car tended to see the most financial, career, and healthcare success. The survey covered four key areas:

The impact of vehicle access on financial stability

How access to a car can expand healthcare access

Car security and its effects on a family's overall well-being

Vehicle affordability in today's market

The Impact of Vehicle Access on Financial Stability

Capital One's 2026 Mobility Access Study divided nearly 3,000 respondents into three groups: car-secure, car-limited, and car-hopeful. Those defined as car-limited and car-hopeful were five times more likely to report problems getting to work. The survey also found that car-limited and car-hopeful respondents were twice as likely as car-secure respondents to describe their financial situation as unstable.

According to auto expert Philip Reed, reliable vehicle access can help workers demonstrate punctuality and dependability to their employers.

Car-limited and car-hopeful respondents also self-reported that by securing consistent vehicle access, they could unlock an average of $21,000 in additional annual income, likely due to expanded job-search access and shift flexibility.

Working adults already in the car-secure group reported pay raises at twice the rate of car-limited and car-hopeful respondents. Car-secure respondents also received promotions at 1.5 times the rate of the other respondents.

How Access to a Vehicle Can Expand Healthcare Access

Finances and promotions weren't the only areas where car-secure adults had advantages. Dependable vehicle access also translated to more consistent healthcare access. About one in three car-limited and car-hopeful respondents said they'd had to miss or delay critical healthcare appointments for themselves or their family members due to the lack of a personal vehicle.

Beyond getting to necessary appointments, consistent vehicle access can also mean more healthcare choices. In fact, 39% of car-secure respondents said having a car let them choose higher-quality care, and 41% of that group said they had a broader choice of healthcare providers due to reliable vehicle access.

A qualitative study in 2025 from researchers at Georgia State University also found that transportation challenges may limit healthcare and healthy food accessibility.

Personal safety is another area that can improve with vehicle access. The CDC recently released data based on a 2022 National Health Interview Survey that showed people facing transportation insecurity were twice as likely to rely on walking instead of driving to get around. Those who walk instead of drive likely need to travel busier, vehicle-heavy roads on foot, the data indicated. Such roads may lack pedestrian guardrails and other safety features for pedestrians.

Car Security and Its Effects on a Family's Overall Well-Being

In households with children, lacking dependable vehicle access can worsen emotional stress and reduce well-being, the Capital One 2026 Mobility Access Study indicated. According to survey data, one in four car-limited and car-hopeful parents found coordinating daily transportation for their children to be a source of recurring emotional stress.

And 38% of car-hopeful parents said getting a vehicle would enable their children to participate in extracurricular activities, sports, or after-school programs.

Vehicle Affordability in Today's Market

While the Capital One survey results show the positive impact a vehicle can have on a family's well-being, today's reality is one of rising overall car-ownership costs. Of the car-hopeful survey respondents, 58% said they do not feel confident in vehicle affordability in today's market. Further, 24% stated they wouldn't know how to start the buying process.

Before making any vehicle investment, it's smart to get a full picture of what car ownership entails. Educating yourself is often the first step. By learning more about expected monthly payments, estimated APRs, and potential out-of-pocket expenses, car shoppers can walk into a dealership already knowing how much car they can afford.

Using free online tools designed to help you through the vehicle-buying process can also be a savvy move for shoppers during their car-buying journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a correlation between physical mobility and financial stability?

The Capital One 2026 Mobility Access Study shows a correlation between physical mobility and financial stability. Of 2,831 respondents, those participants identified as car-secure were more likely to self-report financial stability, opportunities for career advancement, and consistent access to healthcare services.

How can regular vehicle access affect a family?

According to the Capital One 2026 Mobility Access Study, dependable vehicle access may potentially increase a family's overall earnings, help ensure access to high-quality healthcare, and allow children more opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities.

How does physical mobility impact healthcare access?

The Capital One 2026 Mobility Access Study, which looked at how physical mobility in the form of vehicle access can have a big impact on overall well-being, found that 39% of car-secure respondents said a car let them choose higher-quality healthcare. Additionally, 41% of the group stated that they had a broader choice of medical providers due to their reliable access to a vehicle.

Methodology

The Capital One Mobility Access Survey was conducted online by HawkPartners, an independent market research consultancy, from July 8 through July 29, 2026, among a nationally representative sample of 2,831 U.S. adults. Respondents were evaluated across three mutually exclusive vehicle access tiers: Car-Secure (consistent auto access; n=1,289); Car-Limited (intermittent auto access, n=763); and Car-Hopeful (lack access but want it, n=779).

All reported subgroup differences are statistically significant at the 90% confidence interval. Findings reflect self-reported consumer survey insights and are independent of Capital One's credit underwriting, risk assessment, or lending decisions.

This story was created by Capital One Auto Navigator and distributed by Stacker.