Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and more win AMAs

Leon Thomas winner of the Breakthrough R&B Artist Award at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. (Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Cardi B, Bruno Mars and Leon Thomas were among the winners at the American Music Awards Monday night. Cardi won three awards, including best female hip-hop artist, best hip-hop song for "Errtime" and best hip-hop album for Am I the Drama?

“AMAs thank you so much for giving me three awards tonight,” she said on her Instagram Story. “Thank you so much, and I promise you, not only am I going to attend next year, I’m gonna perform. That’s word to everything. I don’t give a f*** what I’m doing.” She jokingly requested her awards be sent to her home and not her mother’s house, since her mom likes to keep and display them in the living room.

Bruno won best male R&B artist, best R&B song for "I Just Might" and best R&B album for The Romantic. Leon was named breakthrough R&B artist, while Monaleo took home the hip-hop equivalent.

"Through it all God provides. Yall know what i been through this year . The wins mean everything to me . Idk who needs to hear this but your BREAKTHROUGH is on the horizon. First NAACP now AMA . Without my supporters and my village i am dust . Thank you @amas . This award is so fitting. Pimpcess the chain breaker!" Monaleo wrote on Instagram.

Other winners included Kendrick Lamar for best male hip-hop artist; SZA, who won the best female R&B artist category; and Tyla, who took home best Afrobeats artist and social song of the year for “Chanel.”

The AMAs marked Queen Latifah’s return as host after more than 30 years. Highlights included Teyana Taylor's performance of “All of Your Heart” and “Open Invite” featuring an appearance from Missy Elliott, as well as Busta Rhymes joining Pussycat Dolls during their performance of “Don’t Cha.”

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