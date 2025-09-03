Cardi B cleared in $24 million assault trial

Cardi B is seen leaving the Alhambra Court House on September 02, 2025 in Alhambra, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Cardi B has been cleared by a Los Angeles jury in a $24 million lawsuit filed by a security guard who accused her of assault during an attack in 2018.

The rapper -- whose legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar -- will not have to pay damages to the security guard.

Emani Ellis, the former security guard, who was working at the Beverly Hills building where Cardi B's obstetrician's office was located, claimed the incident left her with lasting physical and emotional scars.

She alleged that Cardi B cut her cheek with a 3-inch fingernail and spat on her, saying the attack required plastic surgery and cost her the job after the rapper's celebrity status drew unwanted attention.

Cardi B, who was pregnant at the time and attempting to keep her first pregnancy with husband Offset private, told the court that Ellis followed her, filmed her on a phone and refused to give her space. The jury ultimately sided with the rapper, dismissing the case.

Testimony from Cardi B's doctor, David Finke, and his receptionist during the trial supported her account, with both saying they never witnessed a physical fight. The office had been closed early that day to protect her privacy, according to court testimony.

The trial in Alhambra, California, drew headlines for Cardi B's colorful testimony and courtroom presence.

After the verdict, dressed in a black outfit with white dots and a red bow, Cardi B thanked her lawyers, jurors and supporters during her remark outside of court.

"I'm not even playing around. Even if I'm at my death bed, I swear to God, I will say it at my death bed -- I did not touch that woman," she said. "I did not touch that girl. I didn't lay my hands on that girl. I hope that this is something I leave behind."

