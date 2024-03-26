Cardi B says she's suing the LAPD after she was allegedly stopped, accused of drug trafficking

Cardi B recently had a "bad day" with the Los Angeles Police Department, in which she says she was falsely accused of drug trafficking. She described the moment to her fans during a recent Instagram Live session.

"You don't even know what happened to me yesterday, like, y'all don't even know," Cardi said March 25. "I got stopped by the cops and everything. I got stopped by the cops yesterday. You gon' see, it's gonna hit TMZ real soon. They thought I was trafficking. Yeah, they thought I was trafficking fentanyl. And they thought I had a gun in my car. So they stopped me and everything."

"I was freaking out," Cardi continued, saying she was "outside for, like, three hours," where she had to get "butt naked." "S*** was crazy. It was deada** a movie and whatever," she recalled. She said she's taking legal action against the LAPD.

"It was, like, some white cops or something," Cardi said. "They didn’t know who I was so they was really tough on me and everything. They said that somebody gave them a clue. I already feel like it was one of my opps and s***. They really trying to ruin my life."

According to Billboard, the LAPD denied Cardi B's allegations, saying, "We don't have any record of any traffic stop."

Speaking of oops, Cardi has decided against tackling her rap beefs on social media and in her music. "I'm done with b******, I'm done with the arguing," she later said on Spaces. "If anybody got an issue with me, they can link up and fight me. But I'm not going back-and-forth no more on Instagram on social media on records or nothing. ... No matter if I'm right or wrong, I look like the villain. But y'all need to leave me alone."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.