Chlöe releases music video for 'Priorities'

Chlöe Bailey attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Chlöe has released the official music video for "Priorities."

The video features her performing her song while dancing on a platform in a metallic dress, with some scenes capturing her in futuristic glasses. Directed by Andrew Makadsi and Derek Milton, it's the latest from her collaborative album with Timbaland, Resurrection.

Chlöe also stars as a struggling violinist in the new movie Strung.

Speaking to Variety, she said she was drawn to the film because "[i]t had everything I love to watch — plus music — so it was a no-brainer of saying yes and attaching myself to it."

She added she was also honored to work with Lynn Whitfield and friend Coco Jones.

In the film, Chlöe plays "a talented violinist [who] takes a prestigious job as a music tutor for the gifted daughter of an influential and enigmatic family," according to a press release. Lynn is the daughter's grandmother, and Coco Jones is her best friend Jasmine.

"She is just legendary, and I'm so happy that I was able to work with her in that way and do our stunts together," Chlöe told Variety. "I'm just very honored that I got to do that with the iconic Lynn Whitfield. I'm so grateful for her. She really cared about this movie and put her stamp on it, and I learned so much working with her."

When discussing Coco, Chlöe reflected on how far they've come since she met her when she was 12 years old. "To see how we’re both growing in our careers and who we as women is pretty cool, and to join back together in this movie is pretty dope," she said.

Strung is now streaming on Peacock.

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