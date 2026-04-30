Chris Brown announces new single, 'Fallin'

Chris Brown has a new single on the way. "Fallin" is set to arrive on Friday alongside a music video.

A trailer for the video was posted to his Instagram Wednesday. It opens with Chris dressed in suit, vest and tie, riding in a red car as he says, "I be falling in love," before meeting a young woman. Meanwhile, a young boy looks out onto a nightclub as people dance. The camera then pans to a back room where men in suits are drinking and smoking. "Mama say some people just sing, but then there's the ones who make you feel it," the boy says. The clip, which is believed to be inspired by Sinners, ends after the title of the song appears on the screen in a red font.

According to Genius, "Fallin" will feature Leon Thomas and Tank. It will appear on Chris' upcoming album, Brown, which is set to arrive on May 8 and is now available for presale.

Chris also unveiled the cover art for Brown, which shows him reclining on a tan rug, propped up on his elbow, wearing a matching fedora and suit. Some think it's based on the artwork for Michael Jackson's 1982 Thriller album.

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