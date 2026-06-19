Chris Brown releases deluxe edition of 'Brown'

Cover art for Chris Brown's 'Brown (The Chocolate Edition)' (RCA Records)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Chris Brown has released the deluxe edition of his album Brown.

Titled Brown (The Chocolate Edition), the project features 10 new tracks, including a guest appearance from Tyga and Ty Dolla $ign on "Just the Bro" and Wizkid on "Man on a Mission."

Coinciding with the release, Chris has shared a new music video featuring songs "It Depends" and "Obvious," which appear on both the original and deluxe editions.

He is set to kick off the R&B Tour with Usher on June 26. The theme for the tour, as he previously revealed on Instagram, is "JUST BEAUTIFUL INSIDE AND OUT."

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