Ciara's drops off new EP 'CiCi'

Ciara returns with her EP CiCi, the latest project by her media company, Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Along with the album's release, Ciara dropped off "Forever," a brand new song and video featuring rapper Lil Baby.

The Atlanta natives joined forces in their hometown for the visual, which sees retired NFL player A.J. Green and his wife, Miranda Brooke, as a wedded couple who embark on their forever love story.

"I am really in my 'Ci Ci' R&B era with this project," Ciara said of the EP. "I wanted this collection of songs to make you feel like you're at an old school house party vibing to R&B."

Along with "Forever," CiCi features six additional original songs, including "Winning" with Big Freedia and "How We Roll" with Chris Brown.

When speaking about filming the music video for "How We Roll," a pregnant Ciara said she experienced severe morning sickness.

"I was nauseous like a B!! But Film was life!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot.

