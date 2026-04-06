Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Aprils in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

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Coldest Aprils in Florida since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Aprils in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. April 2005

- Average temperature: 66.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.2°F

- Total precipitation: 4.96"

#9. April 1961

- Average temperature: 66.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.9°F

- Total precipitation: 2.96"

#7. April 1931 (tie)

- Average temperature: 66.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.1°F

- Total precipitation: 4.37"

#7. April 1903 (tie)

- Average temperature: 66.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.9°F

- Total precipitation: 0.6"

#5. April 1983 (tie)

- Average temperature: 66.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.4°F

- Total precipitation: 4.86"

#5. April 1915 (tie)

- Average temperature: 66.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.8°F

- Total precipitation: 1.38"

#4. April 1993

- Average temperature: 65.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.23"

#3. April 1950

- Average temperature: 65.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 52°F

- Total precipitation: 2.98"

#2. April 1987

- Average temperature: 65°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.9°F

- Total precipitation: 0.4"

#1. April 1901

- Average temperature: 64.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.6°F

- Total precipitation: 2.31"