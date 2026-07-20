De La Soul celebrating 'Stakes is High' with anniversary reissue

Kelvin "Posdnuos" Mercer and Vincent "Maseo" Mason of De La Soul at 2026 ESPYs (Disney/Stephanie Augello)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The Stakes is High, as De La Soul's approaching the 30th anniversary of the album. They are set to release an anniversary edition on Oct. 23.

The project will feature the original album and an instrumental version, complete with remastered audio, remixes and rare recordings, including "Chanel No. Fever" and "I Can't Call It."

Fans can now preorder the album, which will be available digitally, as a two-CD hard cover and an Amazon exclusive silver vinyl, among other formats.

Released in 1996, Stakes is High is De La Soul's fourth studio album and their first without producer Prince Paul.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy