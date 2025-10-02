Doja Cat plays song scramble, reads hashtags and more as co-host of 'The Tonight Show'

Doja Cat is known to the world as a singer, rapper, songwriter and producer, but on Wednesday night she flaunted her skills as an emcee. Doja served as co-host on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, rocking a metallic-colored look inspired by the '80s, much like her latest album, Vie.

While on the show, she reenacted a heated scene from The Real Housewives of Miami with The Roots' Tarik Trotter, helped Jimmy read their favorite #MyRoommateIsWeird social media posts and listened to Fallon, Questlove and Steve Higgins' elevator pitches for Vie.

She played a game of song scramble, showed off her favorite '80s dance move and talked about Fortnite, displaying her new Mother of Thorns skin for the video game.

Elsewhere in the show, Doja helped Fallon interview guest Druski and welcomed Blood Orange onstage for a live performance of "Somewhere in Between."

Doja's Tonight Show gig followed the release of Vie and marked her first time co-hosting the show. She is set to appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 11.

