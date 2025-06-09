Doja Cat, Tems to headline inaugural FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show

Doja Cat and Tems will bring their talents to the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show. They've been tapped alongside J Balvin as headliners for the event, which will take place July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment — to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund," Tems said in a statement. "I can’t wait — see you at the FIFA Club World Cup final!”

The FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show, which will crown the first-ever FIFA club world champion, will be broadcast live at no cost on DAZN.com. Portions of the proceeds from FIFA Club World Cup matches will help support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an "initiative that aims to raise $100 million to provide access to quality education and football for children around the world," according to the Global Citizen site.

The new FIFA Club World Cup begins Saturday and wraps up on July 13.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.