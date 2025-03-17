Earth, Wind & Fire returning to Las Vegas this fall

courtesy of Live Nation
By Jill Lances

Earth, Wind & Fire are heading back to Las Vegas in the fall.

The R&B group has announced nine new residency dates at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, running from Oct. 10 to Oct. 25.

Various presales begin on Tuesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Earth, Wind & Fire previously headlined The Venetian last October for a seven-date limited engagement.

But before they return to Vegas, Earth, Wind & Fire will launch a new U.S. tour that kicks off June 14 in Denver and runs through Aug. 10 in Waite Park, Minnesota. A complete list of dates can be found at EarthWindandFire.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

