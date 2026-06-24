Erykah Badu teams with The Alchemist, De La Soul for Live: A September Tour

Erykah Badu performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Erykah Badu has announced a new, limited concert series to wrap up the summer. Live: A September Tour will feature The Alchemist and De La Soul, as well as Smino and additional guests on select dates.

The Live trek will kick off Aug. 9 and see Erykah perform in venues and amphitheaters in Richmond, Detroit, Toronto, Denver, Queens and other cities before wrapping Sept. 29 in LA.

Venue presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For more info, visit Erykah's website.

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