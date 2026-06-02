Floetry kicks off 'Tiny Desk''s celebration of Black Music Month, BET's impact

Natalie Stewart aka The Floacist attends the Pre-MOBO Awards Show at Boisdale of Canary Wharf on November 20, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)/Marsha Ambrosius attends Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace celebrating Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" with a star-studded party hosted by Usher and held in partnership with Meta and ORBIT Gum on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Interscope)

June marks Black Music Month, and NPR is celebrating it with a lineup showcasing Black talent across various genres.

Set to perform on the platform's Tiny Desk are Floetry, GENA, Ayra Starr, Joe, The Paradox, Shaboozey, Fred Hammond, Eve, 8Ball & MJG and Bow Wow, who made the announcement on Instagram.

The video begins much like the original theme for the music video countdown show 106 & Park, but with the words "Black Music Tiny Desk Month."

"Aye, yo, what up? It's Bow Weezy, Mr. 106 & Park. Ya'll see where I'm at? I ain't just taking over 106 & Park, we taking over Tiny Desk, and I'm live in the office right now," Bow says. "Coming to y'all with something special. All through June, NPR is celebrating Black Music Month and honoring BET's impact on the culture. And of course the lineup here is crazy. Ten dope performances."

Bow Wow will host and close out the event, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from his performance. "We gon stand on some desks, we gone break a couple rules," he says. "The glass might shatter when we put on 'Fresh Azizmiz', but look, I’m gon' pay for it, it’s nothing."

"Tiny Desk I can't wait," he says, before he contemplates, "Am I Mr. Tiny Desk too now? Should I change my name now? I don't know. I like this."

Floetry kicks off the series with a performance featuring songs "Big Ben," "SupaStar," "Butterflies," "Say Yes," "Getting Late" and "Floetic." It is available to watch on YouTube.

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