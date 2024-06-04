Now high school student athletes may be able to get compensated for their name, image, and likeness in the state of Florida. Do you think this may take away from student-athletes focusing on their education, now that they have a chance to make money. What do you feel about this?
The Florida High School Athletic Association has approved NIL compensation for student-athletes
0
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy