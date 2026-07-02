Future says he loves true love, desires to be married ahead of 'The Real Me' release

Future attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating Superfine: Tailoring Black Style at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Future is giving fans insight into his mindset ahead of his upcoming album, The Real Me. In audio posted to his Instagram Story, he opened up about love and marriage.

"I love true love. I don't want fake love. True love is like having another life, it's like having another hit record. How many people can get that? Everybody want true love, but how many people get a chance to experience it?"

When asked whether he wants to be married, Future responded, "Hell yeah!"

"Do I want to be married to the wrong person? No. Do I want to be faithful to the wrong girl? No. Every man that marry the right woman, they progress," he said. "When they marry the s*** that ain't for sure, you lose."

Future reflected on unconditional love, suggesting that a partner should accept him despite the things that come with his rapper lifestyle.

"If you see me out with a f****** girl, holding her hand, she like n**** I still love you when you hold another b****'s hand, it ain't right. That's just unconditional love," Future continued. "I'm still who I am, like, it don't matter what. You love me on how who I am, whether I got temptations or not ... it's going to come with Future. It comes with a lot of girls, too."

He added that his new album will show him embracing authenticity.

"I'm at the point of my life where I'm being the real me. You suffer because you can't even show the people who you really are," Future said. "That's why I'm making this album, The Real Me, cause I want people to know this is the real me. In love or not in love or however it is. This is the real me."

The Real Me is set to arrive on July 10.

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