GIVĒON announces 'Beloved' deluxe

GIVĒON is adding new music to his latest album, Beloved, expanding it to become Beloved: Act II.

He teased the announcement with a trailer in which a woman named Jezebel leaves him a series of voicemails.

"Hey Giv, it’s Jez. Just wanted to say I miss you. It feels quiet without you here. I even folded your laundry today, the way you like it, which feels kind of pointless when you’re not around to mess it up again. Anyway, I hope all the shows have been going well, and hey, save some for me, OK?" she begins.

In a second voicemail, Jez says she's been having bad dreams about Giv, noting that her mother believes he's "a keeper." “I guess I'll take her word for it,” she added.

In a third message, she mentions that her friends think Giv is "a dog" and reveals that she agrees. “Fool me once, I guess," she says.

In the fourth call, she says she saw “an exact replica” of Giv and asks him to call her back, recalling how he used to check in during intermission. The clip ends with her hanging up, lighting a cigarette and walking up a staircase.

GIVĒON captioned the post, "sorry i missed you, jezebel. can i call you back tomorrow?"

In a follow-up post, he revealed that Beloved: Act II is set to arrive on May 15.

Beloved was released in July 2025; it was led by singles "Twenties" and "Rather Be."

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