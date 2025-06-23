GloRilla praises God in 'Rain Down on Me' music video

CMG/Interscope Records
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

GloRilla has released the new music video for her song "Rain Down on Me." In the Benny Boom-directed clip, she praises God in the middle of a desert alongside gospel greats Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard, Chandler Moore and Maverick City Music.

The video also follows a homeless, single mother as she is blessed with money and a prayer, before making the decision to get baptized.

The "Rain Down on Me" music video, now available to watch on YouTube, arrives after the song earned GloRilla the Bobby Jones Award for Best Inspirational Performance at the BET Awards 2025.

“It’s a blessing to get the gospel award first because I owe it all to God,” GloRilla said in her acceptance speech.

The song has also peaked at #1 on Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!