Gospel star Koryn Hawthorne releases new single, "Look at God"

Koryn Hawthorne is giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from her forthcoming third album with the release of her new single, "Look at God."

Koryn takes a moment in the new track to reflect on God's blessings and reminds listeners to do the same.

She sings in the first verse, "Sitting here counting my blessings uh, Ain't no need for stressing my life/ My enemies, they might form weapons Yeah, but I know I'm protected by the blood, Protected by the love of God."

Along with the song's release on September 15, Koryn delivered the official music video, which sees her in angelic fashion, singing among clouds and blue skies, and in nature settings of grass fields and mountains.

Known for her ability to transcend genres, including gospel, hip-hop and R&B, Hawthorne rose to notoriety after appearing on Team Pharrell in season 8 of The Voice, where she placed fourth in the finals.

After signing to RCA Inspiration, she released her smash hit "Won't He Do It," which went on to earn RIAA-certified Gold status.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.