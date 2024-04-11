Hip-hop world mourning loss of DJ Mister Cee

The hip-hop world is paying tribute to legendary New York City DJ Mister Cee, who passed away at the age of 57.

"R.I.P to the legend MR. Cee God bless him, to all his family and friends I send my condolences," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.

DJ Premier also mourned the loss, writing, "Damn! Endless memories in this HIP HOP CULTURE. REST PEACEFULLY TO THE FINISHER… DJ MISTER CEE LOVE YOU BRO!"

"Damn this one is an incredible Loss for the Culture & for Brooklyn!!" Busta Rhymes posted. "This one really hurts. When it came to the music, the Culture, the Art & the artists @djmistercee always stood on the right side of the Moral Compass for all of us!! Thank you for Everything you did for us all Cee. We love you and are gonna miss you tremendously my brother. Rest Easy King Rest."

"Rest In Beats my man," Chuck D wrote. "A good dude to the fullest. @djmistercee."

Throughout his influential career, Mister Cee — birth name Calvin LeBrun — was the official DJ for Big Daddy Kane, and he's credited with discovering The Notorious B.I.G. He was an associate executive producer on Biggie's 1994 debut album, Ready to Die. Cee also spent 21 years working at Hot 97 in New York.

His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

