How gas prices have changed in Ocala in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ocala using data from AAA. (Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock/Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ocala, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.

Ocala by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.16
--- Florida average: $3.12
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.4%)
- Year change: -$0.20 (-6.1%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.91 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.43
- Week change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)
- Year change: -$0.31 (-8.3%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.74 (6/12/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53
#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53
#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#5. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.98

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.98

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#3. Salinas, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.01

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $5.04

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.08

