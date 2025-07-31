How much house $1 million buys you in Cape Coral

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Cape Coral. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
4329 NW 33rd St, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,537
- Price per square foot: $282
- See 4329 NW 33rd St, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
304 NE 14th Ave, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,165
- Price per square foot: $315
- See 304 NE 14th Ave, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
5236 SW 18th Ave, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,053
- Price per square foot: $327
- See 5236 SW 18th Ave, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
403 SW 53rd Ter, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,945
- Price per square foot: $339
- See 403 SW 53rd Ter, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
1403 SW 52nd Ter, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,796
- Price per square foot: $357
- See 1403 SW 52nd Ter, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
5315 SW 28th Pl, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,793
- Price per square foot: $358
- See 5315 SW 28th Pl, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
1951 SE 35th St, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,735
- Price per square foot: $365
- See 1951 SE 35th St, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
3311 SW 11th Ct, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,713
- Price per square foot: $368
- See 3311 SW 11th Ct, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
2506 SW 24th Ct, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,689
- Price per square foot: $371
- See 2506 SW 24th Ct, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
4126 SW 27th Ave, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,653
- Price per square foot: $376
- See 4126 SW 27th Ave, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
4009 Chiquita Blvd S, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,650
- Price per square foot: $377
- See 4009 Chiquita Blvd S, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
2527 Gleason Pkwy, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,614
- Price per square foot: $382
- See 2527 Gleason Pkwy, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
1921 SE 12th St, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,596
- Price per square foot: $385
- See 1921 SE 12th St, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
302 El Dorado Blvd N, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,561
- Price per square foot: $390
- See 302 El Dorado Blvd N, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
4829 SW 23rd Ave, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,502
- Price per square foot: $399
- See 4829 SW 23rd Ave, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
2 SW 35th Ave, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,421
- Price per square foot: $413
- See 2 SW 35th Ave, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
2375 NW 39th Ave, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,382
- Price per square foot: $419
- See 2375 NW 39th Ave, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
2225 SW 32nd St, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,360
- Price per square foot: $423
- See 2225 SW 32nd St, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
2743 Janet St, Matlacha
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,235
- Price per square foot: $447
- See 2743 Janet St, Matlacha on Redfin.com
5331 Skyline Blvd, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,186
- Price per square foot: $457
- See 5331 Skyline Blvd, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
4311 SW 25th Pl, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,150
- Price per square foot: $465
- See 4311 SW 25th Pl, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
1951 SE 32nd St, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,142
- Price per square foot: $466
- See 1951 SE 32nd St, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
304 NW 13th Ave, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,124
- Price per square foot: $470
- See 304 NW 13th Ave, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
2306 SW 51st St, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,111
- Price per square foot: $473
- See 2306 SW 51st St, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
706 SW 52nd St, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,938
- Price per square foot: $515
- See 706 SW 52nd St, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
5630 Riverside Dr, Cape Coral
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,617
- Price per square foot: $618
- See 5630 Riverside Dr, Cape Coral on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.