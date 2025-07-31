How much house $1 million buys you in Ocala

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Ocala, FL. (Konstantin L // Shutterstock/Konstantin L // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Ocala. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2023 SE Laurel Run Dr, Ocala
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,854
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 2023 SE Laurel Run Dr, Ocala on Redfin.com

5484 SW 30th Ave, Ocala
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,880
- Price per square foot: $257
- See 5484 SW 30th Ave, Ocala on Redfin.com

9175 SE 7th Avenue Rd, Ocala
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,496
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 9175 SE 7th Avenue Rd, Ocala on Redfin.com

985 NW 73rd Ter, Ocala
- Price: $989,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,136
- Price per square foot: $463
- See 985 NW 73rd Ter, Ocala on Redfin.com

5038 SE 6th Ave, Ocala
- Price: $959,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,791
- Price per square foot: $252
- See 5038 SE 6th Ave, Ocala on Redfin.com

7141 SW 97th Pl, Liberty Triangle
- Price: $949,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,656
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 7141 SW 97th Pl, Liberty Triangle on Redfin.com

3811 SE 44th St, Ocala
- Price: $949,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,908
- Price per square foot: $326
- See 3811 SE 44th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

905 SE 12th St, Ocala
- Price: $948,750
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,883
- Price per square foot: $244
- See 905 SE 12th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

7939 SE 12th Cir, Ocala
- Price: $937,475
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,409
- Price per square foot: $275
- See 7939 SE 12th Cir, Ocala on Redfin.com

12880 SW 66th St, Ocala
- Price: $929,999
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,305
- Price per square foot: $281
- See 12880 SW 66th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

300 SE Highway 42, Summerfield
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,146
- Price per square foot: $294
- See 300 SE Highway 42, Summerfield on Redfin.com

12128 SW 41st Pl, Ocala
- Price: $900,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,027
- Price per square foot: $297
- See 12128 SW 41st Pl, Ocala on Redfin.com

7086 SE 12th Cir, Ocala
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,352
- Price per square foot: $268
- See 7086 SE 12th Cir, Ocala on Redfin.com

12495 SW 66th St, Ocala
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,781
- Price per square foot: $115
- See 12495 SW 66th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

750 SW 91st Pl, Ocala
- Price: $895,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $447
- See 750 SW 91st Pl, Ocala on Redfin.com

2300 SE 73rd Loop, Ocala
- Price: $879,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,827
- Price per square foot: $310
- See 2300 SE 73rd Loop, Ocala on Redfin.com

6877 SW 131st Cir, On Top of the World
- Price: $879,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,284
- Price per square foot: $384
- See 6877 SW 131st Cir, On Top of the World on Redfin.com

2210 SE Laurel Run Dr, Ocala
- Price: $839,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,485
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 2210 SE Laurel Run Dr, Ocala on Redfin.com

4103 SE 10th Ave, Ocala
- Price: $835,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,845
- Price per square foot: $293
- See 4103 SE 10th Ave, Ocala on Redfin.com

9950 NW 11th Ter, Ocala
- Price: $835,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,286
- Price per square foot: $365
- See 9950 NW 11th Ter, Ocala on Redfin.com

2110 NW 100th St, Ocala
- Price: $827,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,600
- Price per square foot: $516
- See 2110 NW 100th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

2811 SE 14th St, Ocala
- Price: $824,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,615
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 2811 SE 14th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

2305 SE 8th St, Ocala
- Price: $799,900
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,871
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 2305 SE 8th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

3986 SE 43rd Cir, Ocala
- Price: $799,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,185
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 3986 SE 43rd Cir, Ocala on Redfin.com

735 SE 22nd Ave, Ocala
- Price: $799,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,117
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 735 SE 22nd Ave, Ocala on Redfin.com

1923 SE 7th St, Ocala
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,576
- Price per square foot: $223
- See 1923 SE 7th St, Ocala on Redfin.com

0 58th Ave, Ocala
- Price: $799,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,498
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 0 58th Ave, Ocala on Redfin.com

174 Juniper Trl, Ocala
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,185
- Price per square foot: $365
- See 174 Juniper Trl, Ocala on Redfin.com

5725 NE 31st Ter, Ocala
- Price: $794,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,619
- Price per square foot: $303
- See 5725 NE 31st Ter, Ocala on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

