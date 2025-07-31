How much house $1 million buys you in Port St. Lucie

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Port St. Lucie, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Port St. Lucie. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

9323 SW Pinnacle Pl, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,844

- Price per square foot: $351

- See 9323 SW Pinnacle Pl, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

11965 SW Sandy Bay Cir, Port St. Lucie

- Price: $999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,312

- Price per square foot: $301

- See 11965 SW Sandy Bay Cir, Port St. Lucie on Redfin.com

9155 SW Shinnecock Dr, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $999,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,876

- Price per square foot: $347

- See 9155 SW Shinnecock Dr, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

7677 Charleston Way, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,757

- Price per square foot: $265

- See 7677 Charleston Way, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

153 SE Calmo Cir, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,735

- Price per square foot: $365

- See 153 SE Calmo Cir, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

11000 Pine Creek Ln, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,451

- Price per square foot: $286

- See 11000 Pine Creek Ln, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

18102 Bridle Way, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,991

- Price per square foot: $330

- See 18102 Bridle Way, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

9203 SW Pinnacle Pl, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $988,221

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,844

- Price per square foot: $347

- See 9203 SW Pinnacle Pl, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

8650 SW Felicita Way, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $979,999

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,563

- Price per square foot: $275

- See 8650 SW Felicita Way, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

8060 Kiawah Trce, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $975,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,066

- Price per square foot: $318

- See 8060 Kiawah Trce, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

8825 Bally Bunion Rd, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,676

- Price per square foot: $265

- See 8825 Bally Bunion Rd, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

11338 SW Sea Cove Ln, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,171

- Price per square foot: $307

- See 11338 SW Sea Cove Ln, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

7839 Sabal Lake Dr, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $974,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,999

- Price per square foot: $325

- See 7839 Sabal Lake Dr, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

11282 SW Sea Cove Ln, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $969,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,668

- Price per square foot: $363

- See 11282 SW Sea Cove Ln, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

11961 SW Chestnut Grove Dr, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $959,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,108

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 11961 SW Chestnut Grove Dr, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

12354 Golden Eagle St, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,833

- Price per square foot: $518

- See 12354 Golden Eagle St, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

142 SE Calmo Cir, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $949,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,794

- Price per square foot: $339

- See 142 SE Calmo Cir, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

8566 SW Felicita Way, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $940,350

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,265

- Price per square foot: $288

- See 8566 SW Felicita Way, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

11051 SW Ivory Springs Ln, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,753

- Price per square foot: $335

- See 11051 SW Ivory Springs Ln, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

11752 SW Coronado Springs Dr, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,753

- Price per square foot: $335

- See 11752 SW Coronado Springs Dr, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

213 NE Sagamore Ter NE, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,493

- Price per square foot: $371

- See 213 NE Sagamore Ter NE, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

2053 SE Mosaic Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $899,999

- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,135

- Price per square foot: $287

- See 2053 SE Mosaic Blvd, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

13865 SE Blackwood Dr, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $899,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,586

- Price per square foot: $347

- See 13865 SE Blackwood Dr, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

3283 SE West Snow Rd, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $899,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,752

- Price per square foot: $239

- See 3283 SE West Snow Rd, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

314 NE Surfside Ave, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,716

- Price per square foot: $331

- See 314 NE Surfside Ave, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

8055 Kiawah Trce, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,679

- Price per square foot: $335

- See 8055 Kiawah Trce, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

9134 SW Pepoli Way, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $895,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,758

- Price per square foot: $324

- See 9134 SW Pepoli Way, Port Saint Lucie on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.