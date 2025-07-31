How much house $1 million buys you in Sebastian

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Sebastian, FL. (Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock/Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Sebastian. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

107 Aeolian Harp Path, Sebastian
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,274
- Price per square foot: $305
- See 107 Aeolian Harp Path, Sebastian on Redfin.com

13225 N Indian River Dr #14, Sebastian
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,579
- Price per square foot: $387
- See 13225 N Indian River Dr #14, Sebastian on Redfin.com

13225 N Indian River Dr #15, Sebastian
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,579
- Price per square foot: $387
- See 13225 N Indian River Dr #15, Sebastian on Redfin.com

71 Blue Island St, Sebastian
- Price: $914,500
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,233
- Price per square foot: $216
- See 71 Blue Island St, Sebastian on Redfin.com

5440 95th St, Sebastian
- Price: $899,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,176
- Price per square foot: $283
- See 5440 95th St, Sebastian on Redfin.com

14265 80th Ave, Sebastian
- Price: $850,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,196
- Price per square foot: $265
- See 14265 80th Ave, Sebastian on Redfin.com

6570 114th Ln, Sebastian
- Price: $799,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,320
- Price per square foot: $344
- See 6570 114th Ln, Sebastian on Redfin.com

7710 Roseland Rd, Sebastian
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,638
- Price per square foot: $487
- See 7710 Roseland Rd, Sebastian on Redfin.com

8865 Central Ave, Micco
- Price: $795,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,900
- Price per square foot: $418
- See 8865 Central Ave, Micco on Redfin.com

9495 Fleming Grant Rd, Sebastian
- Price: $775,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,463
- Price per square foot: $314
- See 9495 Fleming Grant Rd, Sebastian on Redfin.com

108 Snowy Egret Way, Sebastian
- Price: $750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,294
- Price per square foot: $326
- See 108 Snowy Egret Way, Sebastian on Redfin.com

103 Sandhill Crane Way, Sebastian
- Price: $700,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- Price per square foot: $318
- See 103 Sandhill Crane Way, Sebastian on Redfin.com

208 Chello Ave, Sebastian
- Price: $699,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,883
- Price per square foot: $371
- See 208 Chello Ave, Sebastian on Redfin.com

755 S Fischer, Sebastian
- Price: $645,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,108
- Price per square foot: $207
- See 755 S Fischer, Sebastian on Redfin.com

107 Capri Ave, Sebastian
- Price: $639,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,995
- Price per square foot: $320
- See 107 Capri Ave, Sebastian on Redfin.com

603 Cross Creek Dr, Sebastian
- Price: $634,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,421
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 603 Cross Creek Dr, Sebastian on Redfin.com

25 Sunset Dr, Sebastian
- Price: $625,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,174
- Price per square foot: $287
- See 25 Sunset Dr, Sebastian on Redfin.com

1517 Eagles Cir, Sebastian
- Price: $625,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,168
- Price per square foot: $288
- See 1517 Eagles Cir, Sebastian on Redfin.com

1641 Galilean Ln, Sebastian
- Price: $624,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,805
- Price per square foot: $222
- See 1641 Galilean Ln, Sebastian on Redfin.com

1526 Polynesian Ln, Sebastian
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,514
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 1526 Polynesian Ln, Sebastian on Redfin.com

152 Academy Ter, Sebastian
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,496
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 152 Academy Ter, Sebastian on Redfin.com

7680 Us Highway 1, Micco
- Price: $599,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,200
- Price per square foot: $499
- See 7680 Us Highway 1, Micco on Redfin.com

8625 Fleming Grant, Sebastian
- Price: $599,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,895
- Price per square foot: $316
- See 8625 Fleming Grant, Sebastian on Redfin.com

77 Joy Haven Dr, Sebastian
- Price: $595,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,948
- Price per square foot: $305
- See 77 Joy Haven Dr, Sebastian on Redfin.com

8045 142nd St, Sebastian
- Price: $589,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,692
- Price per square foot: $348
- See 8045 142nd St, Sebastian on Redfin.com

102 Redgrave Dr, Sebastian
- Price: $575,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,538
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 102 Redgrave Dr, Sebastian on Redfin.com

4630 87th St, Sebastian
- Price: $574,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,806
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 4630 87th St, Sebastian on Redfin.com

235 Barbossa Dr, Sebastian
- Price: $557,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,607
- Price per square foot: $213
- See 235 Barbossa Dr, Sebastian on Redfin.com

802 Clearmont St, Sebastian
- Price: $550,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,570
- Price per square foot: $214
- See 802 Clearmont St, Sebastian on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!