How much house does $500,000 buy you in Deltona?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Deltona, FL.

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Deltona?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Deltona right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

155 Ullian Trl, Palm Coast, FL 32164

- Price: $499,999

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,613

- See 155 Ullian Trl, Palm Coast, FL 32164 on Redfin.com

276 Farmbrook Rd, Port Orange, FL 32127

- Price: $499,900

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,739

- See 276 Farmbrook Rd, Port Orange, FL 32127 on Redfin.com

424 Riverview Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,059

- See 424 Riverview Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 on Redfin.com

53 Saint Andrews Ct, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- Price: $499,999

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,136

- See 53 Saint Andrews Ct, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com

3114 Meleto Blvd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,338

- See 3114 Meleto Blvd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 on Redfin.com

2870 Isles Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,203

- See 2870 Isles Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 on Redfin.com

205 Rosedale Dr, Deltona, FL 32738

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,818

- See 205 Rosedale Dr, Deltona, FL 32738 on Redfin.com

320 Birkdale Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32124

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,854

- See 320 Birkdale Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 on Redfin.com

41 Reverie Dr N, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,790

- See 41 Reverie Dr N, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com

101 Links Terrace Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,360

- See 101 Links Terrace Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 on Redfin.com

2128 Raglan Cir, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,267

- See 2128 Raglan Cir, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 on Redfin.com

4672 Riverwalk Village Ct, Ponce Inlet, FL 32127

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,952

- See 4672 Riverwalk Village Ct, Ponce Inlet, FL 32127 on Redfin.com

15 Carrington Ln, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

- Price: $499,950

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,939

- See 15 Carrington Ln, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 on Redfin.com

4 Creek Bluff Way, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,575

- See 4 Creek Bluff Way, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 on Redfin.com

6167 Half Moon Dr, Port Orange, FL 32127

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,310

- See 6167 Half Moon Dr, Port Orange, FL 32127 on Redfin.com

3245 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,182

- See 3245 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 on Redfin.com

1873 Carrin St, Deltona, FL 32738

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,100

- See 1873 Carrin St, Deltona, FL 32738 on Redfin.com

5950 Katona Dr, Port Orange, FL 32127

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,068

- See 5950 Katona Dr, Port Orange, FL 32127 on Redfin.com

418 Aquamarine Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32124

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,992

- See 418 Aquamarine Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 on Redfin.com

33 Sea Harbor Dr E, Ormond Beach, FL 32176

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,974

- See 33 Sea Harbor Dr E, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 on Redfin.com

1219 Wayne Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,853

- See 1219 Wayne Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 on Redfin.com

3651 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

- Price: $499,950

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,716

- See 3651 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach, FL 32136 on Redfin.com

35 Ocean Crest Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,696

- See 35 Ocean Crest Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com

1200 Cinnamon Beach Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,344

- See 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com

6 Blue Grotto Pl, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- Price: $499,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,369

- See 6 Blue Grotto Pl, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com

343 Sweet Bay Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,824

- See 343 Sweet Bay Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 on Redfin.com

1601 N Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

- Price: $499,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,264

- See 1601 N Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL 32136 on Redfin.com

3601 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,157

- See 3601 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 on Redfin.com

4153 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

- Price: $499,999

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 965

- See 4153 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 on Redfin.com

3801 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

- Price: $499,999

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 912

- See 3801 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.