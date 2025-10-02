How much house does $500,000 buy you in Port St. Lucie?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Deltona, FL.

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Port St. Lucie?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Port St. Lucie right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

620 Sw Dairy Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,984

- See 620 Sw Dairy Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com

6229 Nw Sweetwood Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,896

- See 6229 Nw Sweetwood Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com

1652 Sw Mcallister Ln, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,229

- See 1652 Sw Mcallister Ln, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com

5640 Nw Croton Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,078

- See 5640 Nw Croton Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 on Redfin.com

2372 Sw Lejune St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,020

- See 2372 Sw Lejune St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com

2573 Se Lakewood St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,020

- See 2573 Se Lakewood St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 on Redfin.com

1026 Sw Majorca Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,020

- See 1026 Sw Majorca Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com

2932 Sw Skyline St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,020

- See 2932 Sw Skyline St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com

1442 Sw Jacksonville Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,020

- See 1442 Sw Jacksonville Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com

11279 Nw Brianna Ct, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,830

- See 11279 Nw Brianna Ct, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 on Redfin.com

2025 Sw Capeador St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,792

- See 2025 Sw Capeador St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com

6124 Nw Butterfly Orchid Pl, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,399

- See 6124 Nw Butterfly Orchid Pl, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 on Redfin.com

14175 Sw Harker St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,209

- See 14175 Sw Harker St, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com

6690 Nw Pinson Ct, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,078

- See 6690 Nw Pinson Ct, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983 on Redfin.com

1341 Sw Abingdon Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,081

- See 1341 Sw Abingdon Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953 on Redfin.com

3570 Nw Solange Ct, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

- Price: $499,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,049

- See 3570 Nw Solange Ct, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 on Redfin.com

3499 Nw Solange Ct, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

- Price: $499,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,014

- See 3499 Nw Solange Ct, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 on Redfin.com

3504 Nw Solange Ct, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

- Price: $499,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,870

- See 3504 Nw Solange Ct, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 on Redfin.com

5007 Se Askew Ave, Stuart, FL 34997

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,189

- See 5007 Se Askew Ave, Stuart, FL 34997 on Redfin.com

10098 Dreamweaver Rd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

- Price: $499,995

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,978

- See 10098 Dreamweaver Rd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com

386 Sw Donna Ter, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,970

- See 386 Sw Donna Ter, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984 on Redfin.com

2127 Nw Tilia Trl, Stuart, FL 34994

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,856

- See 2127 Nw Tilia Trl, Stuart, FL 34994 on Redfin.com

7313 Se Seagate Ln, Stuart, FL 34997

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,845

- See 7313 Se Seagate Ln, Stuart, FL 34997 on Redfin.com

251 Se Courances Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,815

- See 251 Se Courances Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984 on Redfin.com

11996 Sw Backrush Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,761

- See 11996 Sw Backrush Rd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com

6106 Bamboo Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34982

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,460

- See 6106 Bamboo Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34982 on Redfin.com

1030 Se Dolphin Dr, Stuart, FL 34996

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,376

- See 1030 Se Dolphin Dr, Stuart, FL 34996 on Redfin.com

175 Sw Cabana Point Cir, Stuart, FL 34994

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,296

- See 175 Sw Cabana Point Cir, Stuart, FL 34994 on Redfin.com

11454 Sw Hawkins Ter, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

- Price: $499,980

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,716

- See 11454 Sw Hawkins Ter, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 on Redfin.com

1555 Ne Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,269

- See 1555 Ne Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.