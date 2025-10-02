How much house does $500,000 buy you in The Villages?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about The Villages?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in The Villages right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

703 Cleveland Ave, Wildwood, FL 34785

- Price: $480,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,074

3067 Canopy Oak Blvd, Wildwood, FL 34785

- Price: $472,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,836

4790 Ne 125Th Loop, Oxford, FL 34484

- Price: $485,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,191

4976 Sandpiper Dr, Oxford, FL 34484

- Price: $499,700

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,696

11216 Hess Way, Oxford, FL 34484

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,003

1429 Bluebeard Ct, The Villages, FL 32163

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,158

2747 Cr 615, Bushnell, FL 33513

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,385

2002 Enrique Dr, Lady Lake, FL 32159

- Price: $498,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,242

1960 Durham Ln, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $469,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,219

2071 Westchester Way, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $499,950

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,060

2415 Morven Park Way, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $485,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,057

913 Soledad Way, Lady Lake, FL 32159

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,982

278 Matisse Ave, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $469,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,966

1135 Burke Ct, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $490,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,966

752 Maybank Loop, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $485,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,953

4157 Collerette Ct, The Villages, FL 32163

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,949

1642 Pennecamp Dr, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $479,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,939

3759 Orient Ave, The Villages, FL 32163

- Price: $485,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,930

1723 Townsend Ter, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,918

2051 Palo Alto Ave, Lady Lake, FL 32159

- Price: $478,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,908

4951 Ne 125Th Loop, Oxford, FL 34484

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,900

2053 Beecher Path, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,876

2895 Apache Ct, The Villages, FL 32163

- Price: $479,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,865

136 S Commercial St, Coleman, FL 33521

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,778

1947 Tranquility Ln, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,654

919 Camino Del Rey Dr, Lady Lake, FL 32159

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,634

1115 Mcbee Ave, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $470,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,612

2418 Columbia Way, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,541

1137 Summerton St, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,407

987 Candler Pl, The Villages, FL 32162

- Price: $479,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,142

