ICYMI: Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show wins Emmys, SZA addresses leaks and more

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show picked up two Emmy Awards this weekend, one of which was awarded to Jay-Z. The rapper, who co-directed the show with Hamish Hamilton, took home the prize for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special at the 2023 Primetime Creative Arts Emmys. The second award: Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special.

"I AM TIRED," SZA said to those leaking music from her forthcoming SOS deluxe, LANA. She addressed them in a tweet Saturday, in which she noted, "LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING. THIS IS MY JOB . THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A F****** THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW."

Ari Lennox is finally agreeing with fans who claimed she is more of a headliner than an opening act. After roughly two and a half months opening for Rod Wave's Nostalgia tour, she discussed the treatment she endured from some of his "aggressive" fans.

"I was never comfortable. I just remember every show, just racing to get off stage, racing to get through my set," she said on Instagram Live over the weekend. She said members of the crowd got "angry at me affirming them" and "would have s*** on their screens saying 'next.'" She also mentioned getting her wardrobe stolen and the viral clip that captured her getting hit by a bottle while onstage.

“It was just a very hard two and a half f****** months," she said. "Very lonely too. But I thought it would be a good idea.”

