ICYMI: T.I., Fivio Foreign and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

T.I. has announced the release date for his final album, Kill the King. "The wait is over!!!! 6-26-26 'Kill The King' It's TIME!!!" he wrote on X. The album is now available for presave.

Fivio Foreign wants to perform at the New York Knicks championship parade on Thursday. "Idk who need to hear this but I better b performing in that parade in NY on Thursday!!" he wrote on X Tuesday. This post comes days after he released the "GCB Freestyle (Game 4)." "The Knicks made Fivio Foreign drop!" he wrote. "OMG We needed this."

Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Marsai Martin, Stevie Wonder, The Roots and Tems are all set to perform at the grand opening ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center. The event will be livestreamed globally at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will be giving speeches.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy