JAŸ-Z adds second shows in LA and London

He's in an "Empire State of Mind," but JAŸ-Z's performances celebrating 30 years of his career have expanded beyond New York. He's added second shows in London and Los Angeles due to popular demand.

Hov will now take the stage on Sept. 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, making it a back-to-back event following his previously announced Sept. 4 show. The same will be true in LA, where he's added an Oct. 24 performance at SoFi Stadium after his previously announced Oct. 23 show.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will first become available Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time via O2 and Virgin presales in London and a Citi presale in LA.

General ticket sales begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. In the U.K., Mastercard cardholders will also have access to Preferred Tickets.

The new dates come after Jay's sold-out run at Yankee Stadium, which made him the first artist ever to sell out three consecutive shows at the venue, according to a press release.

He also has a date set for Sept. 10 at the Stade de France in Paris.

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