Janet Jackson celebrates 60th birthday with friends at birthday party

Honoree Janet Jackson, recipient of the Icon Award, attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Janet Jackson has given fans a glimpse of her 60th birthday celebration. She posted an Instagram Reel from the festivities and thanked those who wished her well on her special day.

In the clip, Janet — wearing a "Sixtylicious" birthday sash — greeted loved ones, including sister LaToya Jackson, gathered both in a decorated yard and house before they show off their dance moves. She's later seen blowing out the candles of her cake and amid a group of friends who make a toast in her honor.

"We are so blessed to be able to celebrate who God made you and called you to be," choreographer Laurieann Gibson said. "Live, live live unconditionally and free."

Janet responded to the love and celebration in her caption. "I'm so grateful for the outpouring of love today. You have all made my 60th so special," she wrote. "Every single post, tribute, and wish touches my heart. I thank God for every additional day of life and for putting each of you in it. Wishing you all returned blessings & I look forward to seeing you soon," she added, before concluding with,"I love you."

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