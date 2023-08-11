Jay-Z's flagship 40/40 Club to open in a new location

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in New York City's Flatiron District is no more. A message on the club's official website says the flagship location is "currently closed but will reopen at a new location in February 2024."

Eater New York reports the bar and lounge made the decision to close its original location at the end of July, following 20 years in business, spokesperson Andrea Thomas said.

Those in the New York City area still have the option to go to the Barclays Center location, which Jake Spitz, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn arena, says will remain open.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!