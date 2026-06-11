Jazmine Sullivan returns to alma mater to gift student a prom transformation

Jazmine Sullivan performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Jazmine Sullivan teamed up with Philadelphia High School For Creative & Performing Arts for a magical prom transformation, gifting a custom prom gown to a student named Raigen and a tuxedo to her date.

In a video posted on social media, Jazmine returned to her alma mater to surprise students with the announcement.

"What’s up, CAPA?" she asks. “I want to give away a free prom dress."

Jazmine explained that her good friend Marquette, known as designer Tyron Perrin on Instagram, would create the custom look, adding, "We're gonna give a student a moment to remember."

The clip then follows Raigen as she's fitted for a pink strapless gown and as Jazmine, along with Raigen's family and friends, attended the prom send-off to celebrate Raigen.

"Every young person deserves to feel seen, celebrated, and special which is why I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to partner with my alma mater, @capaphilly , & @marquette21 to gift a prom gown & tux to one lucky winner," Jazmine wrote on Instagram, along with footage of the preparation.



"Raigen, you looked beeautiful sweetie. I hope you felt that way too!" she continued. "#TheBaddest Thank you for helping me go back in time and be a part of your special day."

She also thanked Marquette and "all of the participants, CAPA staff, and everyone who helped make this happen," before signing off, "I love you Philly."

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