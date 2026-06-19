Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and more perform at Obama Presidential Center grand opening

John Legend performs during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Common, The Roots and Tems were among those who took the stage at the grand opening of President Barack Obama’s star-studded Obama Presidential Center Thursday in Chicago.

Jennifer opened her set with the national anthem and later delivered a rendition of "The Impossible Dream" from The Man of La Mancha musical. John performed Donny Hathaway's "Someday We'll All Be Free" as well as his Oscar-winning hit "Glory," joined by rapper Common and a choir.

The Roots took the stage with their rendition of Donald Byrd’s "Change (Makes You Want to Hustle).” Their set also included "You Got Me," a cover of Bob Marley's "Get Up, Stand Up" and Kool & The Gang's "Jungle Boogie."

Tems performed her hit song "Me & U," while Stevie Wonder brought the celebration to a close with performances of "All I Do" and "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)." He then kicked off the finale performance of "Higher Ground," joined onstage by the other artists at the event.

The grand opening ceremony has been archived at Obama.org.

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