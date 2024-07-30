Jhené Aiko releases two versions of new song, "Guidance"

Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Jhené Aiko has a new song called "Guidance." In it, she talks about how "the light inside of me" has allowed her to see the truth about her partner and how's she gotten the courage to walk away knowing she has God within her.

"I got a light inside of me/ I got a light that’s guiding me/ I got a lot of God in me/ And I can stand alone," she sings on the song. "I got a light inside of me/ I got a light that’s guiding me/ And I decided finally to leave your a** alone."

Jhené has released two versions of "Guidance," the original one and a more stripped-down piano version. This comes after she similarly dropped two versions of "Sun/Son" back in January.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

