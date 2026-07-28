Jodeci announces tour celebrating 35 years of 'Forever My Lady'

Jodeci is celebrating the 35th anniversary of their debut album, Forever My Lady, with a nationwide tour.

They are set to perform in 36 cities, kicking off on Oct. 24 at The Masonic in San Francisco. The tour will also make stops in LA, Chicago, New Orleans and other major cities, before ending with a hometown show at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte on Dec. 19.

"We're excited to announce we'll be celebrating this milestone with a TOUR!" Jodeci wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to our fans for 35 years of your love and support! We can't wait to see y'all out on the road!"

Released on May 28, 1991, Forever My Lady featured Jodeci's signature hit "Come and Talk to Me" and the title track. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums and has since been certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA. According to a statement by members K-Ci Hailey and Mr. Dalvin, the album had a profound impact on their lives.

"Thirty-five years ago, Forever My Lady changed our lives," they said. "The love and connection we share with our fans is unmatched and this tour is for them—the people who stood by us from day one. Get ready, we're going to leave everything on the stage for you."

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by general ticket sales on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through jodeci35.com.

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