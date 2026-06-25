K Camp announces Us Over Dem tour with Jacquees

K Camp is hitting a few cities across the United States on his Us Over Dem tour. He's teaming up with Jacquees for the seven-show run, which kicks off Aug. 14 in Phoenix and wraps Sept. 4 in Atlanta, with stops in Dallas, New Orleans, Houston, Birmingham and Memphis.

The announcement arrives following the release of Giant, his project with fellow Atlanta native Zaytoven, a collaboration he says came together organically. After returning from tour last year, his mother asked why he and Zay hadn't released a joint project despite years of knowing and working with each other.

"I thought about it [and] I was down, that would be a vibe for the city," he says. "So I reached out to Zay and Zay was 1,000% with it. As soon as I said it to him, he was like s***, what we doing? So when I realized Zay was deada**, I was like, OK, I can't just text a n**** and say let's do something and [then] don't do it."

Together, they created a 10-track project that sits right in his wheelhouse.

"I love short projects, especially if ... it's themed out and it makes sense and they all flow. I think that's the perfect, perfect little batch for an album," K Camp says.

With the tour on the way, he plans to bring the album to life onstage, while mixing it with some older tracks.

"I do, like, 60 to 120 minutes onstage. I got a lot of songs, and all of them jam when I'm on tour. They rock out," he says. "It's like a little science to it.

Tickets are available on the Live Nation website.

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