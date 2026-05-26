Kehlani unveils dates for world tour

The dates for the Kehlani World Tour have been announced, with 33 stops currently on the schedule.

The tour kicks off on Aug. 6 at The Armory in Minneapolis, before moving on to Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Atlanta and other cities across North America. It wraps Oct. 3 with a hometown show in San Francisco.

As previously reported, Kehlani will be joined on the road by special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, The Artist and Waseel. An artist presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by additional presales taking place throughout the week. Tickets then go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time at kehlaniworldtour.com.

As part of the singer's partnership with PLUS1, a nonprofit that helps "leading artists, events, and brands in helping to unlock funding and build visibility," $1 per ticket will benefit The Kehlani Fund by Live Nation.

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