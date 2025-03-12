Kevin Hart says new doc spotlights journeys of Black leading men in Hollywood

"The more that we get people talking about their story, the more that people are able to take tidbits and pieces away and apply it where and how they can," he continued. "But it comes from information, so this was a moment for us to come together and be very proactive and just simply talking about our journey, talking about our reason, more importantly, talking about the discovery of success after getting to a place of success, and that's the real school.”

Knowing he's "turning into a vet in our business," Kevin says he and others now have a responsibility "to try to position those that have next in the best way to exceed what we've done and go above and beyond…The business only continues to grow and succeed and reach new levels because of what people are doing and creating underneath."

Number One on the Call Sheet, which saw its New York premiere Monday, will stream March 28 on Apple TV+.