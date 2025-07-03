Khadeen Indréa is 'floating' over series regular role on 'Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas': 'It feels so surreal'

BET+
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Khadeen Indréa is "still floating" in gratitude for her starring role in the BET+ series Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas. It's her first gig as a series regular after years of podcasting, vlogging, mothering and taking on smaller roles to perfect her craft. She plays Geneva, a high-powered lawyer, and says her character's storyline will resonate with viewers.

"I love how complex Geneva is," Khadeen tells ABC Audio when asked what drew her to the role. "As I began to build her character out, I was able to see some moments that I could really relate to."

"I was able to relate to the feeling that I used to have in my teenage years in my early 20s of being very hyperaware of what people thought about me, and I realized how much that hampered my growth as an individual, how much it forced me into this box of trying to be this perfect person."

While Geneva presents herself as someone who has it all figured it out, Khadeen says it's just a matter of time before "she can no longer hide from herself."

"I think people will be in for quite the ride to see how Geneva is able to navigate this space of finally having to face who she really is and what's happened in her life, and take accountability for it," Khadeen teases.

She says she's "super grateful to Mr. [Tyler] Perry" for taking a chance on her and allowing her to be a part of the show.

"I've been trying to be very present in the moment to absorb it all," she says. "It feels so surreal."

Divorced Sistas premiered following the BET Awards, becoming the most-watched premiere of any series in BET+ history, according a press release. A new episode is now available to stream on the platform.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!