Ledisi lands first Broadway principal role as she joins new musical 'Wanted'

Ledisi performs during 'The Music of Billy Joel' at Carnegie Hall on March 12, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Ledisi is returning to Broadway, this time as star. After serving as a standby for the 2004 production of Caroline, or Change, the singer has landed the role of Tallulah Clarke in the new musical Wanted.

The musical follows sisters Mary and Martha Clarke, played by Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine, two Black women who pass for white and become outlaws in an effort to save their mother and preserve their family's legacy. Tallulah Clarke is their mother.

"I am beyond thrilled to join the cast of Wanted. My first Broadway principal role, and I still can't believe it," Ledisi said in a statement. "I keep thinking about the journey, God's timing, and the importance of legacy."

"I'm grateful to Angelica Chéri, Ross Baum, Stevie Walker-Webb, and our producers for trusting me with the role of Tallulah, and to my family, friends, and team for giving me the courage to say ‘yes,’" she continued. "I love being a recording artist, and that will never change. Theatre has always been part of my vision as a storyteller. This isn't a pivot... It's another expansion of me. And I'm just getting started."

Wanted begins previews at The James Earl Jones Theatre on Oct. 15 and officially opens Nov. 8.

Fans can now register for access to the presale, which starts June 16 at 10 a.m. ET at Wantedmusical.com. Tickets go on sale to the public June 23 at 10 a.m. ET. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets now through March 31 on Broadway Inbound.

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