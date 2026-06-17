Lil Nas X teases new music, says he's 'doing much better'

Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Lil Nas X says he is "doing much better" after receiving care for bipolar disorder at a mental health treatment facility following his arrest in Los Angeles last year.

The rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, was arrested in August and taken to a hospital after he was seen roaming nearly naked down a street in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old was subsequently charged with three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer, to which he pleaded not guilty.

In April, a Los Angeles judge granted the rapper mental health diversion, saying at the time that the charges against him could be dismissed if he completed a mental treatment program and didn't break the law for the next two years.

On Wednesday, Lil Nas X took to Instagram to share an update on his health.

"I've been in rehab for a few months, and since then, I've been back at home trying to ground myself back to earth and get out my head," the Grammy-winning artist said in a video.

He added that he had since received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and began seeing a therapist and a psychiatrist, who he said had been "really helpful."

"When I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis, I feel like I had known for the past few years, but I didn't want to admit to it, because I didn't want to have to take medication, and, I don't know, have people think different of me," he said. "I'm already Black and gay ... I'm, like, living life on 'extreme hard' mode."

Lil Nas X said he has been "doing much better" since receiving the diagnosis and undergoing treatment for it.

"I'm doing better. I'm feeling better. I'm creating freely, and there's less fear in my heart, and I'm just, like, smelling the roses. I'm smelling the roses, man," he said.

He added, "I want to let you guys know that there is new music on the way, and I'm not getting completely into that just yet, but I'm excited to do that, and I'm excited to go on this journey with you guys, this next chapter."

Lil Nas X ended his video with a message to his fans and supporters, whom he called his "Montourage."

"We've been through so much together. Thank you guys for holding me down," he said. "I love you, and all I wanna do is continue to try to make you proud and make myself proud. So, let's go, dreamboy, let's go."

The rapper's debut studio album, Montero, was released in September 2021. His second studio album, Dreamboy, has not yet been released; however, he has released several singles and promotional singles teasing the project.

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