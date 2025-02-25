Lionel Richie to perform intimate concert in Philadelphia in March

Disney/Art Streiber
By Andrea Dresdale
Lionel Richie usually plays for thousands and thousands of people in arenas worldwide, but he's giving fans a chance to see him in more intimate surroundings in March.

On March 29, Lionel will perform at Philadelphia's Union Transfer Club, which holds 1,200 people. The catch is that the only people who can buy tickets to the show are Wells Fargo credit cardholders. Tickets for the special gig go on sale Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. ET — visit wellsfargo.com/autographcardexclusives for details.

Lionel says in a statement, "I can’t wait to bring a special show to Philadelphia and join the celebration. My music is all about connection and bringing people together—we’ll keep the party going all night long and make it a night to remember.”

Wells Fargo has been doing these intimate concerts since 2023 and has hosted similar events with artists like Imagine Dragons, Mumford & Sons and Brandi Carlile, among others.

Lionel will return as a judge for the new season of American Idol March 9 on ABC. He's also releasing his memoir Sept. 30.

